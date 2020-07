You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chinese Man Loses an Eel Inside His Bum



DONGGUAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA β€” A Chinese man from Dongguan, Guangdong province was suffering from long time constipation and decided that he'd try his hand at something different, so he forced a live.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:55 Published 1 day ago Chinese man almost dies after letting eel enter his anus to treat his constipation



A man almost died after he let a 40 centimetre-long eel enter his rectum via his anus to treat constipation in southern China. In the video filmed in Dongguan city, the X-ray footage shows a dead.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:40 Published 2 weeks ago Great-grandfather makes miracle recovery after battling coronavirus



A great-grandfather nicknamed 'Uncle Albert' who cheated death SIX times while battling coronavirus left doctors baffled - by making a miracle recovery. Robin Jones, 79, was struck down with the.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this