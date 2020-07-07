Global  

Dutch police arrest 6 men, uncover makeshift torture chamber

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police arrested six men after discovering sea containers that had been converted into a makeshift prison and sound-proofed “torture chamber” complete with a dentist’s chair, tools including pliers and scalpels and handcuffs, a high ranking officer announced Tuesday. Authorities said police conducted the raid before the torture chamber could […]
