|
Sen. Duckworth, who lost both legs in the Iraq War, hits back at Tucker Carlson for suggesting she hates America
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Duckworth who lost both legs in a 2004 helicopter crash, hit back at Fox News host Tucker Carlson by asking if he wanted to "walk a mile in my legs."
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Tammy Duckworth United States Senator from Illinois
Sen. Duckworth says she will block over 1,100 military promotions until Pentagon protects impeachment witness Vindman"It is about protecting a merit-based system from political corruption and unlawful retaliation," Sen. Tammy Duckworth said.
USATODAY.com
Tammy Duckworth is a war hero and the best vice president for Joe Biden in 2020This combat pilot gave America the highest form of service and nearly the highest form of sacrifice. We need her grit to steer us safely through crisis.
USATODAY.com
U.S. Senator to block military promotions until assurances on former White House aideSign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Democratic U.S. Senator..
WorldNews
US senator seeks to strengthen strategic partnership with IndiaAn influential US senator has sought to strengthen America's strategic partnership with India and promote regional stability. Senator Tammy Duckworth's remarks..
IndiaTimes
Tucker Carlson American conservative political commentator
Lil Nas X slams FOX News over allegations he's 'inciting riots'
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:40Published
Iraq War War starting with the invasion of Iraq by US-led forces on 20 March 2003
Fox News American conservative cable television news channel
Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, tests positive for coronavirusMore Trump Jr., 42, and Guilfoyle, 51, will be driving home rather than getting on a flight, a source said. Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host, serves as the..
WorldNews
Warren Seen As "Least Acceptable"
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:42Published
Fox News Fires Ed Henry Over S*xual Misconduct Allegation
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
Comedy Central to Revive 'Beavis and Butt-Head,' Jennifer Aniston Wants People to Wear Masks & More News | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:51Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this