Terry Crews and CNN's Don Lemon clash over Black Lives Matter during broadcast

Stand-in captain Ben Stokes confirms BLM ‘gesture’ from England before Test



Stand-in England captain Ben Stokes has said his team will “show a gesture” to the Black Lives Matter movement but did not confirm whether that would mean taking a knee.Stokes said: “There is going to be a gesture shown from us as a team in support of Black Lives Matter towards the equality in society throughout cricket and throughout sport.“We aren’t in any way shape or form showing support towards any political matters on the movement. We are all about the equality through society and sport.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published on January 1, 1970