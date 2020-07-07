|
Coronavirus: Brazil's President Bolsonaro tests positive
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
The president, who has belittled the risks posed by the virus, took the test after developing symptoms.
Jair Bolsonaro President of Brazil
Brazil's Bolsonaro tested for COVID-19, feels wellSAO PAULO (AP) � Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was tested for COVID-19 after having an X-ray of his lungs on Monday. He didn�t say whether he was..
WorldNews
Brazil's Bolsonaro takes Covid-19 test after showing symptomsBrazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, who has long minimized the risks posed by the coronavirus, said Monday he had been tested after showing symptoms including a..
WorldNews
COVID-19: Brazil approves law requiring masks on streets, public transportRio de Janeiro, Jul 4 (AP) Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro approved a law requiring masks on streets and in...
WorldNews
The Bolsonaro administration’s ticking time-bombThe only time during the whole of the coronavirus pandemic that Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has looked genuinely shaken was during his weekly Facebook..
WorldNews
Brazil Largest country in South America
Brazil: Coronavirus restrictions lifted in Rio, Sao Paulo
India Now Has The Third Highest Number Of COVID-19 Cases In The World
