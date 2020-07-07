Coronavirus: Brazil's President Bolsonaro tests positive

India Now Has The Third Highest Number Of COVID-19 Cases In The World



India just moved up a step on a list no country wants to be on. According to Business Insider, India on Sunday surpassed Russia in its number of new novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases. India's total number of cases is now 697,836, compared to Russia's 681,251. India is now behind the United States, in the top spot, and Brazil. The hotspot is India's capital, Delhi, which leads the country in new COVID-19 cases.

