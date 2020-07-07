Global  

Mary Trump’s Book Accuses the President of Embracing ‘Cheating as a Way of Life’

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
The president’s niece, Mary L. Trump, is the first to break ranks with the family and release a tell-all memoir.
News video: Trump Honors Independence Day By Snarling At 'Dangerous Movement'

Trump Honors Independence Day By Snarling At 'Dangerous Movement' 00:44

 In a speech given at the foot of Mt. Rushmore on Friday, President Donald J. Trump didn't hold back. According to CNN, Trump hurled vitriol at protesters demanding an end to systemic racism and police brutality. Such people, Trump said, were attempting 'to wipe out our history, defame our heroes,...

