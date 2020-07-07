Global  

Former Michigan State star Andre Rison claims assistant Buck Nystrom hit him before game

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Former Michigan State WR Andre Rison alleges he was slapped by Buck Nystrom in the locker room before taking the field at Illinois on Oct. 18, 1986.
