Former Michigan State star Andre Rison claims assistant Buck Nystrom hit him before game

There Are COVID Travel Restrictions In 15 States



According to Business Insider, nonessential travel is resuming as governors ease states' lockdown orders. But, it's not your typical summer travel season. 15 governors have enacted statewide travel restrictions. 12 states will require incoming travelers to self-quarantine when they arrive. This includes: Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island. Alaska and Maine require anyone visiting to have a recent negative COVID-19 test upon entering.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34 Published on January 1, 1970