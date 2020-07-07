|
Deustche bank to pay out $150m over Jeffrey Epstein dealings
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay $150 million (€133 million) to settle investigations into its dealings with Jeffrey Epstein, and with Danske Bank Estonia and FBME Bank, the New York Department of Financial Services said on Tuesday. The German lender was accused of processing millions of dollars of payments by the late disgraced...
