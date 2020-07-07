Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK to resume arms sales to Saudi Arabia despite 'possible' war crimes in Yemen, government says

WorldNews Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
UK to resume arms sales to Saudi Arabia despite 'possible' war crimes in Yemen, government saysBritain is to resume selling arms to Saudi Arabia despite assessing that the country could be using them to commit war crimes, the government has announced. International trade secretary Liz Truss said on Tuesday that the government had completed a review of how...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia Country in Southwestern Asia

Report: Two Killed, Several Wounded as Another Explosion Strikes Iran

 Two people were killed and several more were injured when an explosion rocked a factory in the Iranian capital Tehran early Tuesday, Saudi news site Al-Arabiyeh..
WorldNews

UK to resume arms sales to Saudi Arabia despite 'possible' war crimes in Yemen, government says

 Government says possible war crimes commited by Saudi Arabia are 'isolated incidents' and resumes sales
Independent
UK sanctions Russians and Saudis under new human rights powers [Video]

UK sanctions Russians and Saudis under new human rights powers

The UK sanctions target alleged perpetrators in the killings of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, as well as others from Myanmar and North Korea. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:49Published

Yemen Yemen Country on the Arabian Peninsula

Yemen’s children starve as conflict drags into seventh year

 Sanaa — Masirah Saqer can barely open her eyes, as she struggles to swallow the milk her grandmother tries to feed her with a syringe. Nearby the cries of..
WorldNews

Yemen's Coronavirus Catastrophe Is A Global Embarrassment

 In Yemen, the coronavirus pandemic is overwhelming hospitals and cemeteries. More young people are dying there than in most other countries, and the virus is..
WorldNews

First You Bomb and Starve a Country. Then You’re Praised for Sending in Aid.

 The United Nations describes itself in its charter as an international moral authority created to “save succeeding generations from the scourge of war.” But..
WorldNews

Liz Truss Liz Truss British Conservative politician


Related videos from verified sources

Saudi coalition shoots down Houthi ballistic missiles and drones [Video]

Saudi coalition shoots down Houthi ballistic missiles and drones

Missiles and 'booby-trapped unmanned aircraft' from Yemen's Houthi rebels intercepted, including one fired on Riyadh.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 06:01Published
United Nations orders probe into human rights abuses in Libya [Video]

United Nations orders probe into human rights abuses in Libya

Announcement comes after mass graves were discovered in the city of Tarhuna following retreat by eastern-based forces.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:56Published
Yemen: UAE-backed separatists take control of Socotra [Video]

Yemen: UAE-backed separatists take control of Socotra

UAE-backed southern separatists in Yemen seize control of the strategic Socotra island from the Saudi Arabian-backed government.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Bangladesh: Incessant Delinquency In Inland Shipping And Role Of Marine Court – Analysis

Bangladesh: Incessant Delinquency In Inland Shipping And Role Of Marine Court – Analysis Being a riverine country and having a huge population, inland shipping which carries passengers and goods is a great source of economy in Bangladesh. As the mode...
Eurasia Review

US coronavirus death toll passes 130,000: Johns Hopkins

 The United States -- the world's hardest-hit country, both in confirmed cases and deaths -- has experienced a resurgence of the virus since June that has forced...
IndiaTimes

Democrats are using America's younger generations like Hitler did his Nazi Youth: So the carnage across America now hints of total destruction ahead if we stay on the same path we're on

 (Natural News) There are certain aspects of the ongoing Black Lives Matter/Antifa uprising that must be made evident to our country’s citizens. The leftist...
NaturalNews.com


Tweets about this