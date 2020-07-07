|
UK to resume arms sales to Saudi Arabia despite 'possible' war crimes in Yemen, government says
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Britain is to resume selling arms to Saudi Arabia despite assessing that the country could be using them to commit war crimes, the government has announced. International trade secretary Liz Truss said on Tuesday that the government had completed a review of how...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Saudi Arabia Country in Southwestern Asia
Report: Two Killed, Several Wounded as Another Explosion Strikes IranTwo people were killed and several more were injured when an explosion rocked a factory in the Iranian capital Tehran early Tuesday, Saudi news site Al-Arabiyeh..
WorldNews
UK to resume arms sales to Saudi Arabia despite 'possible' war crimes in Yemen, government saysGovernment says possible war crimes commited by Saudi Arabia are 'isolated incidents' and resumes sales
Independent
UK sanctions Russians and Saudis under new human rights powers
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:49Published
Yemen Country on the Arabian Peninsula
Yemen’s children starve as conflict drags into seventh yearSanaa — Masirah Saqer can barely open her eyes, as she struggles to swallow the milk her grandmother tries to feed her with a syringe. Nearby the cries of..
WorldNews
Yemen's Coronavirus Catastrophe Is A Global EmbarrassmentIn Yemen, the coronavirus pandemic is overwhelming hospitals and cemeteries. More young people are dying there than in most other countries, and the virus is..
WorldNews
First You Bomb and Starve a Country. Then You’re Praised for Sending in Aid.The United Nations describes itself in its charter as an international moral authority created to “save succeeding generations from the scourge of war.” But..
WorldNews
Liz Truss British Conservative politician
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this