CNN’s Don Lemon clashes with actor Terry Crews: Is BLM about police brutality, or problems in the black community ?
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Actor Terry Crews faced an angry backlash after voicing concerns about the radicalization of the BLM movement. His clash with CNN’s Don Lemon on why black-on-black crime is not part of the agenda split society even further. Last Saturday, Crews, who is also a human rights activist, tweeted that he saw good people as allies regardless of the color of their skin, adding that he was “prepared to die on this hill.” He previously expressed concern that the Black Lives Matter movement might slide into black supremacy. Are all white people bad? No. Are all...
