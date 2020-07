Mexico president heads to Washington for meeting with Trump Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

MEXICO CITY (AP) — For his first foreign trip as president, Mexico’s Andrés Manuel López Obrador travels to Washington Tuesday to meet with President Donald Trump, a leader who has repeatedly used Mexico as a piñata to rally his base. The visit, coming just four months before U.S. elections, has many Mexicans cringing. Trump has […] 👓 View full article