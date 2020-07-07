Global  

Video shows facility staff restraining Black teen who died

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Surveillance video released Tuesday shows at least seven men holding down a Black teenager who later died after being restrained for throwing a sandwich in the cafeteria of a youth facility in Michigan. The footage released to reporters by Detroit-area attorney Geoffrey Fieger shows 16-year-old Cornelius Fredericks pushed to the floor in April before staff […]
