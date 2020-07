Eagles WR DeSean Jackson apologizes for anti-Semitic post Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson has apologized after backlash for sharing anti-Semitic posts on social media over the weekend. "My post was definitely not intended for anybody of any race to feel any type of way, especially the Jewish community," Jackson said in a video he posted on Instagram on Tuesday.