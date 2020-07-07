Global  

Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

WorldNews Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirusBrazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced Tuesday that he tested positive for coronavirus. Brazil's coronavirus outbreak is one of the largest in the world, topped only by the...
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, after months of playing down the severity of the virus which he has called a "little flu." This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19 [Video]

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro says he has tested positive for Covid-19 after months of downplaying the severity of coronavirus.

Brazil's President tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Brazil's President tests positive for COVID-19

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for coronavirus. The 65-year-old has repeatedly undermined the pandemic and have flouted social distancing. Jair Bolsonaro had symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever. Brazil is the second worst-hit country after the US with 1.63 million cases. The country has reported over 64,000 deaths

Brazil's President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for Coronavirus [Video]

Brazil's President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Brazil's President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for Coronavirus Bolsonaro announced his test results himself via Brazilian television on Tuesday. Jair Bolsonaro, Brazilian President, via CNN Bolsonaro is..

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the coronavirus after months of downplaying and dismissing guidelines to stop the spread of the illness.

Phoenix Bar & Lounge employee tests positive [Video]

Phoenix Bar & Lounge employee tests positive

The Phoenix Bar and Lounge is closing after one of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus. The bar employee said he was not in close contact with anyone before showing symptoms, and is self..

President Bolsonaro of Brazil Tests Positive for Coronavirus

 After months of denying the seriousness of the pandemic and brushing aside protective measures, Mr. Bolsonaro felt symptoms of Covid-19. More than 65,000...
Covid 19 coronavirus: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive after months of downplaying the virus

Covid 19 coronavirus: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive after months of downplaying the virus Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said Tuesday he has tested positive for Covid-19 after months of downplaying the coronavirus's severity while deaths mounted...
Brazil President tests positive for coronavirus

 Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, he said in a television interview on Tuesday. He confirmed that he is taking...
