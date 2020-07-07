Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

Tuesday, 7 July 2020 () Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced Tuesday that he tested positive for coronavirus. Brazil's coronavirus outbreak is one of the largest in the world, topped only by the...
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, after months of playing down the severity of the virus which he has called a "little flu." This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for coronavirus. The 65-year-old has repeatedly undermined the pandemic and have flouted social distancing. Jair Bolsonaro had symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever. Brazil is the second worst-hit country after the US with 1.63 million cases. The country has reported over 64,000 deaths
Brazil's President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for Coronavirus Bolsonaro announced his test results himself via Brazilian television on Tuesday. Jair Bolsonaro, Brazilian President, via CNN Bolsonaro is..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:15Published
The Phoenix Bar and Lounge is closing after one of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus. The bar employee said he was not in close contact with anyone before showing symptoms, and is self..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:19Published