Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

Brazil's President tests positive for COVID-19



Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for coronavirus. The 65-year-old has repeatedly undermined the pandemic and have flouted social distancing. Jair Bolsonaro had symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever. Brazil is the second worst-hit country after the US with 1.63 million cases. The country has reported over 64,000 deaths

