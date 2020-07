Andrew Scheer spotted without a mask at Toronto's Pearson Airport Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer was seen at a departure gate at Toronto’s Pearson Airport today without a mask on — an apparent contravention of the rules that apply to travellers passing through the terminal. 👓 View full article

