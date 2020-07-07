|
Vardy rescues late point for Leicester at Arsenal
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Jamie Vardy equalises with five minutes remaining to earn Leicester a point at 10-man Arsenal.
BBC News
BBC News
BBC News
BBC News
BBC News
Independent
BBC News
