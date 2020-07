You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources President Trump says he will pressure governors to reopen schools this fall



President Donald Trump said he will pressure governors to reopen schools this fall, claiming that governors could make “political statements” by refusing to reopen schools. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:21 Published 1 hour ago Trump Administration Urges States To Keep Moving Forward With Reopenings



Ian Lee reports the CDC has released new guidelines for businesses, schools, and restaurants to reopen safely. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:57 Published on May 20, 2020 President Trump & Dr. Fauci disagree on reopening schools



President Trump and Dr. Fauci are disagreeing after he warned that reopening schools too quickly could have consequences. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:39 Published on May 14, 2020

Tweets about this