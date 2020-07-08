Global  

Blackhawks say team name honors namesake who inspired

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks say they will continue to use their team name because it honors a Native American leader who has been an inspiration to generations. “The Chicago Blackhawks name and logo symbolizes an important and historic person, Black Hawk of Illinois’ Sac & Fox Nation, whose leadership and life has inspired […]
