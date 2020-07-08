Blackhawks say team name honors namesake who inspired
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 () CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks say they will continue to use their team name because it honors a Native American leader who has been an inspiration to generations. “The Chicago Blackhawks name and logo symbolizes an important and historic person, Black Hawk of Illinois’ Sac & Fox Nation, whose leadership and life has inspired […]
As the Cleveland Indians discuss the possibility of changing the team’s name, manager Terry Francona said he believes it’s “time to move forward,” and many fans have already started thinking of potential names.
According to CNN Business, FedEx, a major sponsor of the Washington Redskins, has asked the NFL team to change its name.
This comes after mounting pressure from investors who oppose the name's racist..