Blackhawks say team name honors namesake who inspired

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Redskins Reviewing Team Name Following Request From Sponsors



The Washington Redskins are launching a thorough review of its name after the title sponsor of their stadium asked the NFL team to change its name. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:31 Published 5 days ago Redskins Reviewing Team Name After FedEx Asks NFL Team To Change Name



The Washington Redskins are launching a thorough review of its name after the title sponsor of their stadium asked the NFL team to change its name. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:20 Published 5 days ago FedEx Calls For Washington Redskins To Change Name



According to CNN Business, FedEx, a major sponsor of the Washington Redskins, has asked the NFL team to change its name. This comes after mounting pressure from investors who oppose the name's racist.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:41 Published 5 days ago

Related news from verified sources Blackhawks will continue to use team nickname Chicago will continue to use its team name because it honors "an important and historic person, Black Hawk of Illinois' Sac & Fox Nation."

ESPN 12 hours ago





Tweets about this