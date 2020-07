Poor sleep in childhood could lead to long-term emotional problems



Children who don't get enough sleep are at risk of developing long-term emotional problems, a new study has found. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:08 Published 15 hours ago

Majority of Americans claim the COVID-19 pandemic has been a financial wake-up call



The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked more honest conversations about finances in American households, according to a new study.The survey asked 2,000 Americans about their finances in light of the.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published 16 hours ago