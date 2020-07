‘A Colossal Error’: Mexican Leader Under Fire for Plan to Visit Trump Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will meet in the White House this week with President Trump, and said he plans to praise the administration for its “respectful treatment” of Mexicans. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this