Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump breaks with Fauci: US in 'good place' in fight against virus

WorldNews Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Trump breaks with Fauci: US in 'good place' in fight against virusPresident Trump broke with top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Tuesday by saying the U.S. is in a “good place” in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. ...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Fauci: US Is 'Really Not Good' With Respect To Pandemic

Fauci: US Is 'Really Not Good' With Respect To Pandemic 00:34

 The nation's top infectious disease expert says the status of the coronavirus pandemic in the US is 'really not good.' Dr. Anthony Fauci made the remark Monday in a Facebook Live interview with National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins. He expressed dismay over people congregating in...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Anthony Fauci Anthony Fauci American immunologist

No place for polarization in health policy: Fauci [Video]

No place for polarization in health policy: Fauci

Top U.S. health official Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday, "We have a great deal of polarization in our country, unfortunately. We hope that changes. But there is no place for that when you're making public health recommendations, analysis of data, or any policies that are made."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:27Published

Fauci warns the US is still 'knee-deep' in the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic

 The US is still "knee-deep in the first wave" of the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Monday in an interview with National Institutes of Health..
WorldNews

Dr. Anthony Fauci warns US is 'knee-deep' in first wave of coronavirus cases and prognosis is 'really not good'

 Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday the United States' handle on the COVID-19 outbreak is "really not good" and that action is needed to curb the spread.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

US notifies UN of withdrawal from WHO

 Washington: The Trump administration has formally notified the United Nations of its withdrawal from the World Health Organization, although the pullout won't..
WorldNews

In New Book, Trump’s Niece Describes Him as Still a Child, Seeking Attention

 The release of Mary L. Trump’s “Too Much and Never Enough” has been widely anticipated.
NYTimes.com

Trump says Kanye West White House bid ‘interesting’

 US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that rapper Kanye West's declaration that he is running for president was "very interesting." The post Trump says Kanye..
WorldNews

NEA president slams Trump's idea to reopen schools

 National Education Association President Lily Eskelsen García on Tuesday slammed president Donald Trump's suggestion that schools should reopen this fall,..
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Dismisses Fauci's NFL Comment: He Has 'Nothing To Do' With It [Video]

Trump Dismisses Fauci's NFL Comment: He Has 'Nothing To Do' With It

President Trump on Friday dismissed National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci’s suggestion that, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 NFL season “may not..

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:49Published
Dr Fauci Says Trump Rarely Talks To The Coronavirus Task Force [Video]

Dr Fauci Says Trump Rarely Talks To The Coronavirus Task Force

Dr. Anthony Fauci, U.S. top infectious diseases expert said President Trump rarely meets with top public health experts. Trump had been regularly meeting with experts to discuss the fight against the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Majority Back Dr. Fauci’s Response to COVID-19, 27 Points More Than President Trump [Video]

Majority Back Dr. Fauci’s Response to COVID-19, 27 Points More Than President Trump

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s response to the coronavirus is a whopping 27 percentage points higher with voters than their approval for President Trump’s dealing with the pandemic. Veuer’s Justin Kircher..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump shaped by 'bullying' father, niece says in new book

 Mary Trump describes the US president as a lying narcissist who was shaped by his domineering father, according to excerpts of her memoir published on Tuesday....
IndiaTimes Also reported by •TMZ.com

Mary Trump’s Tell-All Book About President and Family to Release 2 Weeks Earlier

Mary Trump’s Tell-All Book About President and Family to Release 2 Weeks Earlier “Too Much and Never Enough,” an upcoming tell-all book by Mary Trump, the president’s niece, is set to release on July 14, two weeks earlier than its...
The Wrap

Facebook has bent its hate speech and misinformation policies around Trump since before he was president, report says

Facebook has bent its hate speech and misinformation policies around Trump since before he was president, report says · A Washington Post report claims Facebook has steadily weakened its hate speech and misinformation policies to adapt to Donald Trump. · The report says the...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

PaulJCavanaugh1

Lost Sierra I'm a dad and a teacher. I don't want school open this fall. Screw Trump. President Trump said he would pressure… https://t.co/XmAZrlpz6H 1 hour ago

ashwaniattrish

ashwani attrish RT @EconomicTimes: #Coronavirus in US: #Trump pressures governors to open schools https://t.co/EWfsGCGUWQ 1 hour ago

EconomicTimes

Economic Times #Coronavirus in US: #Trump pressures governors to open schools https://t.co/EWfsGCGUWQ 1 hour ago

iowaowens20

Iowaowens20fan Trump pressures governors to open schools https://t.co/LWxWKKEEwc What the***does TREASONOUS TRAITOR BUNKER BO… https://t.co/vquKr10u9f 3 hours ago

APPFEL

Dewey Bowers Trump pressures governors to open schools https://t.co/d1gPn7a7CT THE MORON IS GOING TO KILL SOME KIDS DO YOU WANT… https://t.co/pPpmJdhjSj 4 hours ago

NoMoreBooks

MED RT @jilevin: Trump pressures governors to open schools https://t.co/68bZTxHLuU 4 hours ago

jilevin

Jeffrey Levin Trump pressures governors to open schools https://t.co/68bZTxHLuU 5 hours ago

OccupyNA

GlobalParadigmShift Trump pressures governors to open schools https://t.co/Qif7LaLSdN 5 hours ago