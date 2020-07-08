Global  

Trump says Kanye West White House bid ‘interesting’

WorldNews Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Trump says Kanye West White House bid ‘interesting’US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that rapper Kanye West's declaration that he is running for president was "very interesting." The post Trump says Kanye West White House bid ‘interesting’ appeared first on Manila Bulletin. ......
Video credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Trump Critic and Republican Governor Eyes 2024 White House Bid

Trump Critic and Republican Governor Eyes 2024 White House Bid 01:06

 No matter the outcome of the 2020 election, Republican Governor Larry Hogan is eyeing a White House bid in 2024. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Trump breaks with Fauci: US in 'good place' in fight against virus

 President Trump broke with top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Tuesday by saying the U.S. is in a “good place” in its fight against the..
WorldNews

US notifies UN of withdrawal from WHO

 Washington: The Trump administration has formally notified the United Nations of its withdrawal from the World Health Organization, although the pullout won't..
WorldNews

In New Book, Trump’s Niece Describes Him as Still a Child, Seeking Attention

 The release of Mary L. Trump’s “Too Much and Never Enough” has been widely anticipated.
NYTimes.com

NEA president slams Trump's idea to reopen schools

 National Education Association President Lily Eskelsen García on Tuesday slammed president Donald Trump's suggestion that schools should reopen this fall,..
USATODAY.com

Anthony Anderson on "Historic" Nature of Kanye West's Presidential Bid, Don Lemon & Terry Crews Have Heated Black Lives Matter E [Video]

Anthony Anderson on "Historic" Nature of Kanye West's Presidential Bid, Don Lemon & Terry Crews Have Heated Black Lives Matter E

Terry Crews joined Don Lemon on CNN to talk about the actor's criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement, Halle Berry backs out of transgender role in an untitled film and Anthony Anderson talks "historic" nature of Kanye West's presidential bid.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:44Published

Coronavirus: Moguls and lobbyists get millions in government aid

 Kanye West's apparel brand, Jared Kushner's family and Donald Trump's lawyer were among the recipients.
BBC News
Kanye West filed West Day Ever trademark pre presidential bid [Video]

Kanye West filed West Day Ever trademark pre presidential bid

Kanye West filed to trademark the slogan 'West Day Ever' last month ahead of announcing his presidential bid over the weekend.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

6.6-magnitude quake strikes off Indonesia: USGS

 A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's Java island early Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey said. The post 6.6-magnitude quake..
WorldNews

