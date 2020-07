Tammy Duckworth Confronts Nativist Smears From Tucker Carlson Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Ms. Duckworth, an Illinois senator who is Thai-American and lost both legs fighting in Iraq, has been the target of two nights of attacks from the Fox News host; some were amplified by President Trump. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this