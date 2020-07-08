|
China calls US invite to nuclear talks a ploy to derail them
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — A senior Chinese arms control official called U.S. pressure to join nuclear arms talks with Russia an American ploy to avoid signing a new deal, and said China would gladly participate if the U.S. would agree to parity among all three nations. “I can assure you that if the U.S. says that […]
