Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Legend' Adam Lallana Unlikely to Be Risked Before Next Move: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp

WorldNews Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
'Legend' Adam Lallana Unlikely to Be Risked Before Next Move: Liverpool Manager Jurgen KloppLiverpool midfielder Adam Lallana is unlikely to play for the club again, despite signing a short-term extension until the end of the season, as another injury would risk his next career move, manager Jurgen Klopp has said. Lallana, who has struggled with...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Jurgen Klopp not focused on records despite Liverpool return to winning ways

Jurgen Klopp not focused on records despite Liverpool return to winning ways 00:45

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted breaking records is not the club’s target this season after a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa took them a step closer to more landmarks.Sadio Mane’s sixth goal in as many games against Villa and a maiden Premier League strike from teenager Curtis Jones, who...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jürgen Klopp Jürgen Klopp German association football player and manager

Dream is to have a team full of Scousers, says Liverpool boss Klopp [Video]

Dream is to have a team full of Scousers, says Liverpool boss Klopp

Juergen Klopp says he hopes to have an entire Liverpool squad of homegrown talent at his disposal in the future as side prepare for Brighton.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:10Published

Jurgen Klopp: 'I want a Liverpool team with a Scouse soul'

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his dream is to have a team "full of Scousers" - with all first-team players graduating from the club's academy.
BBC News

Adam Lallana Adam Lallana English association football player


Liverpool F.C. Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England

Premier League match preview: Brighton v Liverpool [Video]

Premier League match preview: Brighton v Liverpool

We take an in-depth look at the upcoming Premier League clash between Brighton and champions Liverpool.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Klopp: Next academy players lined up [Video]

Klopp: Next academy players lined up

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's academy has a long list of players ready to follow Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliot into the first team.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:41Published
Klopp backs Prem drinks breaks [Video]

Klopp backs Prem drinks breaks

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has back the decision to introduce drinks breaks to either half of Premier League games.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:05Published
Klopp coy on Thiago to Liverpool [Video]

Klopp coy on Thiago to Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp says Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara is "a really good player" when asked about a possible move to Liverpool.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:16Published

Tweets about this