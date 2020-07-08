|
'Legend' Adam Lallana Unlikely to Be Risked Before Next Move: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana is unlikely to play for the club again, despite signing a short-term extension until the end of the season, as another injury would risk his next career move, manager Jurgen Klopp has said. Lallana, who has struggled with...
