Brazil's president says hydroxychloroquine to cure his virus

WorldNews Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Brazil's president says hydroxychloroquine to cure his virusRIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he is confident that he will swiftly recover from the new coronavirus thanks to treatment with hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug that has not been proven effective against COVID-19. Bolsonaro said he tested positive for the new coronavirus on Tuesday after months of downplaying its severity while deaths mounted rapidly inside the country. The president told reporters he underwent a lung X-ray on Monday after experiencing fever, muscle aches and malaise. As of Tuesday, his fever had subsided, he said, and he attributed the improvement to hydroxychloroquine. He stepped back from the journalists and removed his mask at one...
Video credit: Veuer - Published
News video: After Downplaying Pandemic Brazil’s President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for COVID-19

After Downplaying Pandemic Brazil’s President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for COVID-19 00:56

 Brazil is the only country in the world behind the U.S. in the number of coronavirus cases and now it’s President, who has downplayed the pandemic, tested positive. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

'Life goes on': Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

'Life goes on': Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

Brazilian leader has repeatedly played down the threat from COVID-19, describing it as 'a little flu'.

Brazil to become testing ground for coronavirus vaccine

 Shares Brazil may be struggling in its battle against the coronavirus, but it is on the cutting edge of vaccine development with large-scale trials and the..
Jair Bolsonaro's Positive Test Will Only Escalate His Coronavirus Culture War

 The virus he has sloughed off has killed more than 65,000 Brazilians. And even after he tested positive, Bolsonaro treated it as no big deal. ......
Coronavirus Live Updates: U.S. and Global News

 President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, who has been a skeptic of antivirus precautions, tested positive. City halls across the U.S. are finding ways to reopen.
Brazil: Coronavirus restrictions lifted in Rio, Sao Paulo [Video]

Brazil: Coronavirus restrictions lifted in Rio, Sao Paulo

Bars and restaurants in Brazil's biggest city Sao Paulo have reopened after more than three months of restrictions.

Catholics attend first mass in Rio since virus lockdown [Video]

Catholics attend first mass in Rio since virus lockdown

The devoted of the Catholic church welcomed the chance to attend a mass after almost three months praying and listening to ceremonies from home via social media.View on euronews

COVID-19: Brazil approves law requiring masks on streets, public transport

 Rio de Janeiro, Jul 4 (AP) Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro approved a law requiring masks on streets and in...
Brazilians worry as coronavirus cases surge [Video]

Brazilians worry as coronavirus cases surge

Even as they were out for a walk along Copacabana beach, residents of Rio de Janeiro said they were worried about the coronavirus pandemic and their country's efforts to deal with it.

Gravedigger takes Covid-19 more seriously than Brazil's President

 São Paulo, Brazil (CNN)Adenilson Costa has worked at the Vila Formosa graveyard for a quarter of a century and he says he has never seen the fresh graves fill..
Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Warning of serious brain disorders in people with mild Covid symptoms

 UK neurologists publish details of mildly affected or recovering patients with serious or potentially fatal brain conditions Coronavirus – latest updates See..
COVID-19 reversing decades of progress on poverty, healthcare, education: UN report

 UNITED NATIONS, July 7 (Xinhua) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is reversing decades of progress on poverty, healthcare and education, the UN Department of Economic and..
New study warns of brain damages linked to COVID-19

 LONDON - A new study has found that infection with COVID-19 can lead to brain damages, including delirium and nerve damage. According to the study by...
Global Blockchain Gurus to explore the future of Blockchain and Crypto in Asia

 World Blockchain Summit is geared up to gather the most influential voices in the global blockchain and crypto community this July. Having hosted multiple..
Chloroquine And Hydroxychloroquine Could Pose Higher COVID-19 Death Risk [Video]

Chloroquine And Hydroxychloroquine Could Pose Higher COVID-19 Death Risk

According to UPI, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine has no clinical benefit for people with COVID-19. A study published in The Lancet on Friday says that the drugs might actually cause serious..

Bolsonaro touts hydroxychloroquine as Brazil virus crisis deepens [Video]

Bolsonaro touts hydroxychloroquine as Brazil virus crisis deepens

At least 1,179 deaths recorded on Tuesday as country reports third-highest number of cases behind Russia and US.

WHO warns against use of hydroxycholoroqine to treat Covid-19 [Video]

WHO warns against use of hydroxycholoroqine to treat Covid-19

A World Health Organisation official has warned against the use of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19, following President Donald Trump's claim on May 19 that he was taking the..

