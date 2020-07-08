|
Brazil's president says hydroxychloroquine to cure his virus
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he is confident that he will swiftly recover from the new coronavirus thanks to treatment with hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug that has not been proven effective against COVID-19. Bolsonaro said he tested positive for the new coronavirus on Tuesday after months of downplaying its severity while deaths mounted rapidly inside the country. The president told reporters he underwent a lung X-ray on Monday after experiencing fever, muscle aches and malaise. As of Tuesday, his fever had subsided, he said, and he attributed the improvement to hydroxychloroquine. He stepped back from the journalists and removed his mask at one...
|
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jair Bolsonaro President of Brazil
'Life goes on': Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 04:23Published
Brazil to become testing ground for coronavirus vaccineShares Brazil may be struggling in its battle against the coronavirus, but it is on the cutting edge of vaccine development with large-scale trials and the..
WorldNews
Jair Bolsonaro's Positive Test Will Only Escalate His Coronavirus Culture WarThe virus he has sloughed off has killed more than 65,000 Brazilians. And even after he tested positive, Bolsonaro treated it as no big deal. ......
WorldNews
Coronavirus Live Updates: U.S. and Global NewsPresident Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, who has been a skeptic of antivirus precautions, tested positive. City halls across the U.S. are finding ways to reopen.
NYTimes.com
Rio de Janeiro Municipality in Southeast, Brazil
Brazil: Coronavirus restrictions lifted in Rio, Sao Paulo
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:49Published
Catholics attend first mass in Rio since virus lockdown
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
COVID-19: Brazil approves law requiring masks on streets, public transportRio de Janeiro, Jul 4 (AP) Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro approved a law requiring masks on streets and in...
WorldNews
Brazilians worry as coronavirus cases surge
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:29Published
Brazil Largest country in South America
Gravedigger takes Covid-19 more seriously than Brazil's PresidentSão Paulo, Brazil (CNN)Adenilson Costa has worked at the Vila Formosa graveyard for a quarter of a century and he says he has never seen the fresh graves fill..
WorldNews
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Warning of serious brain disorders in people with mild Covid symptomsUK neurologists publish details of mildly affected or recovering patients with serious or potentially fatal brain conditions Coronavirus – latest updates See..
WorldNews
COVID-19 reversing decades of progress on poverty, healthcare, education: UN reportUNITED NATIONS, July 7 (Xinhua) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is reversing decades of progress on poverty, healthcare and education, the UN Department of Economic and..
WorldNews
New study warns of brain damages linked to COVID-19LONDON - A new study has found that infection with COVID-19 can lead to brain damages, including delirium and nerve damage. According to the study by...
WorldNews
Global Blockchain Gurus to explore the future of Blockchain and Crypto in AsiaWorld Blockchain Summit is geared up to gather the most influential voices in the global blockchain and crypto community this July. Having hosted multiple..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this