New study warns of brain damages linked to COVID-19

COVID-19: Devotees offer prayers from outside Meerut's Augarnath Temple on 'Sawan Somwar'



Devotees offered prayers to Lord Shiva from outside the Augarnath Temple on second Monday of 'Sawan' month in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on July 13. The doors of temple are closed for the devotees since the beginning of COVID-19 lockdown. Augarnath Temple has been following the imposition of the lockdown in the backdrop of COVID-19 scare. Usually crowd of worshipers flock the temple, however it wore a deserted look this morning. Devotees flocked to the temple and prayed to Lord Shiva from outside the temple. This year, 'Sawan' month began from on July 06 and it will end on August 03. In view surge in COVID-19 cases, Uttar Pradesh government on July 10 imposed lockdown in the state, which will continue till July 13.

