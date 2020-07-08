Global  
 

New study warns of brain damages linked to COVID-19

WorldNews Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
New study warns of brain damages linked to COVID-19LONDON - A new study has found that infection with COVID-19 can lead to brain damages, including delirium and nerve damage. According to the study by...
Video credit: Wochit - Published
News video: New Study Finds Brain Damage In COVID-19 Victims

New Study Finds Brain Damage In COVID-19 Victims 00:37

 Up to one in four people infected with the new coronavirus experience brain damage. This is according to the findings of a small study published Wednesday by the journal Brain. The analysis considered 43 patients hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19. All 43 showed signs of brain...

