You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Duo Charged In Murder Of 17-Year-Old Maryland Girl



A 14-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy are charged in the death of 17-year-old Ty'kerria Dawson. Dawson, of Hagerstown, was found dead along a Frederick trail over the weekend. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 02:30 Published 5 days ago Teens Charged In Death Of Maryland Girl Whose Body Was Found Near A Trail



A 14-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy are charged in the death of 17-year-old Ty'kerria Dawson. Dawson, of Hagerstown, was found dead along a Frederick trail over the weekend. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:27 Published 6 days ago Deputies investigating 11-year-old girl's death



The girl was found dead inside of her home in Labelle. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:13 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this