Wedding season brings new virus outbreak in West Bank

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — By the end of May, the Palestinian Authority appeared to have quashed a coronavirus outbreak in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, with only around 400 confirmed cases and just two fatalities in the territory, following a nearly three-month lockdown. Then the wedding invitations went out. Over the last few weeks, infections […]
