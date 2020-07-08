'China can't be trusted,' says UK after new Hong Kong security law
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 () British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has questioned whether China can be trusted to live up to international obligations after its move to introduce a new security law for Hong Kong, which London says it contravenes the historical agreement handing over the territory to Beijing, CNN reported.
Hong Kong's national security law imposed by Beijing last week was not "doom and gloom" for the city, its leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday (July 7), adding it was untrue to say she was not privy to any of its details before they were announced.