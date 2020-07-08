Jharkhand Board Class 10 Results: JAC to release class 10th result at 1 pm, visit jac.nic.in for details

The story of a 15-year-old from Madhya Pradesh is inspiring the nation. Roshani Bhadoriya used to cycle 24 km every day to and from school. Roshani secured 98.75% in her class 10 MP Board of Secondary Education exams. She reportedly dreams of becoming an IAS officer. Watch the full video for more.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath congratulates students of class 10th and 12th for passing Board exams. UP CM also congratulated ministers for conducting exams well despite Covid-19 pandemic. Adityanath praised..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:28Published