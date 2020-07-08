Global  

Jharkhand Board Class 10 Results: JAC to release class 10th result at 1 pm, visit jac.nic.in for details

DNA Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will be releasing Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result 2020 today at 1 pm at its official website jac.nic.in.
News video: Cycled 24 km daily, got 98.7% in exams: MP girl sets example for India

Cycled 24 km daily, got 98.7% in exams: MP girl sets example for India 01:40

 The story of a 15-year-old from Madhya Pradesh is inspiring the nation. Roshani Bhadoriya used to cycle 24 km every day to and from school. Roshani secured 98.75% in her class 10 MP Board of Secondary Education exams. She reportedly dreams of becoming an IAS officer. Watch the full video for more.

Related news from verified sources

Jharkhand Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2020: JAC to declare results in first week of July at jac.nic.in

 Once declared, Jharkhand Board Class 10th and Class 12th students can check their result at any of the given websites: jac.nic.in, jacresults.com,...
DNA


