Jharkhand Board Class 10 Results: JAC to release class 10th result at 1 pm, visit jac.nic.in for details

Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published 2 days ago Cycled 24 km daily, got 98.7% in exams: MP girl sets example for India 01:40 The story of a 15-year-old from Madhya Pradesh is inspiring the nation. Roshani Bhadoriya used to cycle 24 km every day to and from school. Roshani secured 98.75% in her class 10 MP Board of Secondary Education exams. She reportedly dreams of becoming an IAS officer. Watch the full video for more.