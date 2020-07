Dr. Kayz🗯️😷 🇺🇬 RT @DailyAFC: Mikel Arteta on the use of the VAR screen pitch side: “I don’t understand the rules, since I have been in this country over t… 2 minutes ago 🦁🌊 RT @TikiTakaConnor: Mikel Arteta on the use of the VAR screen pitch side: “I don’t understand the rules, since I have been in this country… 15 minutes ago Boris Wilhelmus Mikel Arteta 'does not understand' VAR pitchside monitor rules after Eddie Nketiah red card https://t.co/E39OYr8q0q https://t.co/70LWhMx8yD 17 minutes ago Naija360 Media Arteta Says He “Does Not Understand The Rules” After VAR Sent Off Arsenal Player https://t.co/FGg67rcuvT 40 minutes ago All Naija Entertainment Arteta Says He “Does Not Understand The Rules” After VAR Sent Off Arsenal Player https://t.co/fsOxk4Iaym 40 minutes ago Toby Has there ever been a Red downgraded to Yellow? Mikel Arteta 'does not understand' VAR pitchside monitor rules afte… https://t.co/n0CXBPBYhD 43 minutes ago Kapital FM Abuja 92.9 ‘I Do Not Understand Rules’- Arteta Confused By VAR Monitor Use https://t.co/IimqKYkG1t 1 hour ago Nairaland Forum Arteta Says He "Does Not Understand The Rules" After VAR Sent Off Arsenal Player https://t.co/zcog2xMhQ0 1 hour ago