China dismisses Australian warning of arbitrary detention

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watch how the world reacted to China's National Security Law for Hong Kong



China's imposition of the new National Security Law for Hong Kong has led to a barrage of criticism. The US house of representatives approved sanctions that aim to penalise banks that do.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:45 Published 5 days ago Australia considering safe haven offer for Hong Kongers



Australia is considering safe haven proposals for Hong Kong residents, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday, after China imposed a new national security law on the financial hub. Libby Hogan.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:25 Published 6 days ago Must See! New Round of Heavy Downpours Triggers Warnings in China



China has issued a warning for mudslides and flooding to dozens of provinces to take precautions against another round of heavy rain. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:45 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Australia warns citizens of 'arbitrary detention' risk in China SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia has warned its citizens they may be at risk of arbitrary detention in China, in an updated travel advisory. The travel advice for...

WorldNews 1 day ago





Tweets about this