China dismisses Australian warning of arbitrary detention

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Chinese Embassy on Wednesday dismissed Australia’s warning to travelers of arbitrary detention in China as “ridiculous” and “disinformation” in the latest diplomatic spat to mar a deteriorating relationship. Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said on Tuesday in an updated travel advisory for China that authorities have detained foreigners […]
