Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Why Eddie and Cheika would succeed in league where Alan Jones failed

The Age Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
If ever they got the chance, both Eddie Jones and Michael Cheika would be working in a game in which they are already deeply steeped.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Boomerang movie (1992) - Eddie Murphy, Robin Givens, Halle Berry [Video]

Boomerang movie (1992) - Eddie Murphy, Robin Givens, Halle Berry

Boomerang movie trailer (1992) - Plot synopsis: A cocky ad executive, Marcus (Eddie Murphy) has a reputation as a ladies' man. However, Marcus gets a taste of his own medicine when a merger finds him..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:06Published
Harry joins star players in thanking nation's rugby clubs [Video]

Harry joins star players in thanking nation's rugby clubs

The Duke of Sussex, Jonny Wilkinson, Eddie Jones and Sarah Hunter say thank you to England's rugby clubs for pitching in to combat coronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:23Published
Eddie Jones: My coaching philosophy [Video]

Eddie Jones: My coaching philosophy

England rugby union head coach Eddie Jones discusses with RFU performance director Conor O'Shea how his approach to coaching has evolved.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:29Published

Tweets about this