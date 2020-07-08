Facebook civil rights audit: ‘serious setbacks’ mar progress
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 () A two-year audit of Facebook’s civil rights record found “serious setbacks” that have marred the social network’s progress on matters such as hate speech, misinformation and bias. Facebook hired the audit’s leader, former American Civil Liberties Union executive Laura Murphy, in May 2018 to assess its performance on vital social issues. Its 100-page report released […]
COO Sheryl Sandberg Says Facebook Will Work Harder to Curb Hate Speech The platform's Chief Operating Officer made the statement before a meeting with civil rights leaders. Sheryl Sandberg, via a blog post Sandberg and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will meet with multiple groups, including the NAACP....