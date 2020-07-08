Global  

China defends WHO, lashes out at US move to withdraw

Wednesday, 8 July 2020
China defends WHO, lashes out at US move to withdrawBEIJING (AP) — China on Wednesday defended the World Health Organization and lashed out at the U.S. decision to withdraw from the U.N. body. Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the move was “another demonstration of the U.S. pursuing unilateralism, withdrawing from groups and breaking contracts.” WHO is “the most...
News video: 'Great damage to world': Trump slams China as US backs India amid face-off

'Great damage to world': Trump slams China as US backs India amid face-off 03:45

 Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, launched a tweet attack on China. He accused Beijing of causing 'great damage' to the US and the world. His latest salvo came days after a scathing attack in his US Independence Day speech. Washington has also come out in Delhi's support amid...

World Health Organization World Health Organization Specialized agency of the United Nations

Trump Admin Gives Formal Notice of US Withdrawal From WHO [Video]

Trump Admin Gives Formal Notice of US Withdrawal From WHO

The administration sent a letter to the United Nations on Tuesday giving its notice of withdrawal.

Trump takes steps to withdraw US from World Health Organization [Video]

Trump takes steps to withdraw US from World Health Organization

Trump takes steps to withdraw US from World Health Organization

Zhao Lijian Zhao Lijian Chinese politician

China urges US to stop political maneuvering over COVID-19

 Rebutting U.S. politicians' slanderous remarks, China on Monday urged the United States to respect facts and stop political maneuvering over COVID-19. Chinese..
WorldNews
India, China made progress for frontline troops to disengage border situation: Chinese Foreign Ministry [Video]

India, China made progress for frontline troops to disengage border situation: Chinese Foreign Ministry

While addressing a press conference in Beijing on July 06, the Spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian said, "China and India have made progress coming up with effective measures for frontline troops to disengage and deescalate the border situation at the third commander-level talks between the two militaries on June 30."

Neither side should escalate border tension: China on PM's Ladakh visit [Video]

Neither side should escalate border tension: China on PM's Ladakh visit

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on PM Modi's Ladakh visit said that India and China are in communication and negotiations on lowering the temperatures through military and diplomatic channels. He said, "No party should engage in any action that may escalate the situation at this point." Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to Ladakh on July 03 to review the preparedness of the Army amid the ongoing standoff with China.

Beijing Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China

Beijing security office opens in Hong Kong [Video]

Beijing security office opens in Hong Kong

Beijing's national security office was inaugurated in Hong Kong on Wednesday, just over a week after China's central government imposed a tough new law on the city.

China challenges US to cut nuclear arsenal to matching level

 Beijing: China would “be happy to” participate in trilateral arms control negotiations with the United States and Russia, but only if the United States were..
WorldNews

Hong Kong security law: Beijing security office opens in Hong Kong

 Mainland agents based in the office can, under a new law, investigate Hong Kongers for security crimes.
BBC News

United Nations United Nations Intergovernmental organization

Pak must introspect why it's universally acknowledged as 'epicentre' of terrorism: India at UN

 Hitting out at Pakistan for peddling “false narratives” against it, India has asked Islamabad that it must introspect about why it is universally..
IndiaTimes

COVID-19 reversing decades of progress on poverty, healthcare, education: UN report

 UNITED NATIONS, July 7 (Xinhua) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is reversing decades of progress on poverty, healthcare and education, the UN Department of Economic and..
WorldNews

