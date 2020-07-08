|
China defends WHO, lashes out at US move to withdraw
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — China on Wednesday defended the World Health Organization and lashed out at the U.S. decision to withdraw from the U.N. body. Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the move was “another demonstration of the U.S. pursuing unilateralism, withdrawing from groups and breaking contracts.” WHO is “the most...
