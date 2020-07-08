Global  

A bizarre White House dinner with Donald Trump and more cringeworthy moments from Mary Trump's book

Wednesday, 8 July 2020
Mary Trump's memoir is a carnival of horrors. Here are some of the most awful and awkward moments depicted in "Too Much and Never Enough."
4 things to know about the tell-all-book by President Trump's niece

 President Trump's niece, Mary Trump, will release her tell-all-book on July 14. Here are some of the most notable excerpts.
USATODAY.com

Five shocking passages in Mary Trump's tell-all book

 Mr Trump allegedly cheated his way into university and cannot "experience the entire spectrum of human emotion".
BBC News

'Far beyond garden-variety narcissism.' Book by Trump's niece paints him habitual liar and inept

 "This is far beyond garden-variety narcissism," Mary Trump writes, describing President Trump has having a fragile ego "that must be bolstered every..
USATODAY.com

Mary Trump’s Book Accuses the President of Embracing ‘Cheating as a Way of Life’

 The president’s niece, Mary L. Trump, is the first to break ranks with the family and release a tell-all memoir.
NYTimes.com

Trump's last line of defense is the economy. Biden and Democrats must knock it down.

 It is our job as Democrats to show voters that Trump's handling of COVID-19 led to the recession and economic devastation in their local communities.
USATODAY.com

Trump Is Not The Only One Bleeding Support From His Party, So Are His Followers

 Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Republican operatives are starting to notice that Donald Trump is not the only one bleeding support from their..
WorldNews

Coronavirus: Biden vows to reverse Trump WHO withdrawal

 President Trump's Democratic rival will put the US back in "on day one" if he wins November's poll.
BBC News

