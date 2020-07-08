Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Walgreens to open 500 to 700 in-store clinics with primary care doctors in deal with VillageMD

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Walgreens plans to staff 500 to 700 of its stores with primary care doctors in a partnership with medical services provider VillageMD.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Walgreens Walgreens American pharmacy chain

Walmart, Walgreens, CVS to Stop Locking up Black Beauty Products [Video]

Walmart, Walgreens, CVS to Stop Locking up Black Beauty Products

The retail giants announced they would be halting the practice in response to nationwide protests against inequality.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published
Walgreens, CVS, Walmart Unlock Black Beauty Products [Video]

Walgreens, CVS, Walmart Unlock Black Beauty Products

Business Insider reports that Walgreens and CVS Health will no longer lock away beauty products for Black women and other people of color. CVS Health told Business Insider, "We are taking steps in our stores to ensure that no hair, beauty or personal care products for communities of color are kept in locked displays or shelving units." Walgreens echoed a similar sentiment to the Associated Press.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published
Minneapolis activist: protests show long-held grief [Video]

Minneapolis activist: protests show long-held grief

A Minneapolis peace activist says people are expressing their anger over many killings of black men by police, and will need a long time to heal from the years in injustice. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:19Published

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Walgreens dives into primary care with clinic expansion

 Walgreens will squeeze primary care clinics into as many as 700 of its U.S. stores over the next few years in a major expansion of the care it offers customers....
Seattle Times


Tweets about this