Walgreens to open 500 to 700 in-store clinics with primary care doctors in deal with VillageMD



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Walgreens American pharmacy chain Walmart, Walgreens, CVS to Stop Locking up Black Beauty Products



The retail giants announced they would be halting the practice in response to nationwide protests against inequality. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:10 Published on January 1, 1970 Walgreens, CVS, Walmart Unlock Black Beauty Products



Business Insider reports that Walgreens and CVS Health will no longer lock away beauty products for Black women and other people of color. CVS Health told Business Insider, "We are taking steps in our stores to ensure that no hair, beauty or personal care products for communities of color are kept in locked displays or shelving units." Walgreens echoed a similar sentiment to the Associated Press. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35 Published on January 1, 1970 Minneapolis activist: protests show long-held grief



A Minneapolis peace activist says people are expressing their anger over many killings of black men by police, and will need a long time to heal from the years in injustice. Gloria Tso reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:19 Published on January 1, 1970 You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Walgreens dives into primary care with clinic expansion Walgreens will squeeze primary care clinics into as many as 700 of its U.S. stores over the next few years in a major expansion of the care it offers customers....

Seattle Times 34 minutes ago





Tweets about this