Walgreens to open 500 to 700 in-store clinics with primary care doctors in deal with VillageMD
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Walgreens plans to staff 500 to 700 of its stores with primary care doctors in a partnership with medical services provider VillageMD.
