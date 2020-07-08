'If you don't educate people, it won't stop': Michael Holding breaks down in Black Lives Matter tribute

K Campbell RT @lawyer4laws: To educate people . . Let's look back at NYC . . How it was during my youth . . *Many today don't realize how much NYC c… 4 seconds ago

Syeda⁷ RT @lilyoonglescity: Woman you have 14.3M followers, your books are insanely popular and you're a millionare. No one is trying to talk over… 5 seconds ago

Kitty Kudhial RT @SkyCricket: "If you don't educate people, they'll keep growing up in that sort of society and you'll not get meaningful change." Mich… 7 seconds ago

𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐚 ⁷🖤₁ is crying bc of jem carstairs Woman you have 14.3M followers, your books are insanely popular and you're a millionare. No one is trying to talk o… https://t.co/hAwBFbF9LR 19 seconds ago

Sue Daly RT @ChrisLy39262037: @JokeRiddle @HachezYanicka @thehowie @GregAbbott_TX Sigh ... After five months and you still don't get it. Covid is ca… 21 seconds ago

AnonymousWesternmass RT @IceAgeFarmer: Australia now following China's lead, locking thousands of people in their homes. It only gets worse -- rapidly -- if we… 40 seconds ago