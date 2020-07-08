Global  

Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils 'job retention bonus'

BBC News Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Employers will get £1,000 per worker retained after furlough scheme ends, Rishi Sunak announces.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Rishi Sunak unveils job retention bonus scheme

Rishi Sunak unveils job retention bonus scheme 01:13

 Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, said the UK faces “profound economic challenges”, and that the economy contracted by 25% in two months.Mr Sunak has announced a “jobs retention bonus” of £1,000 per employee to encourage bosses to keep on staff.

