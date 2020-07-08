Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils 'job retention bonus'
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 (
1 hour ago) Employers will get £1,000 per worker retained after furlough scheme ends, Rishi Sunak announces.
Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, said the UK faces “profound economic challenges”, and that the economy contracted by 25% in two months.Mr Sunak has announced a “jobs retention bonus” of £1,000 per employee to encourage bosses to keep on staff.
Rishi Sunak unveils job retention bonus scheme 01:13
