England and West Indies players take a knee

BBC News Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
England and West Indies players all take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before the first Test in Southampton.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: England v West Indies: How do the captains compare?

England v West Indies: How do the captains compare? 00:50

 England and the West Indies face off in the first of three Tests on Wednesday, which marks Ben Stokes' maiden outing as captain. We take a look at how he compares to his counterpart.

England v West Indies: Ben Stokes ready for 'massive occasion'

 Stand-in captain Ben Stokes says England are ready for the "massive occasion" of the first Test against West Indies, which starts on Wednesday.
BBC News

West Indies must win in four days because they won't last five - Lara

 West Indies must try and win the Tests against England in four days, says legendary batsman Brian Lara.
BBC News

England v West Indies: Brian Lara says tourists must try to win in four days

 West Indies must try and win the Tests against England in four days, says legendary batsman Brian Lara.
BBC News

England intra-squad match: James Bracey scores 85 for Team Buttler in warm-up game

 James Bracey stars with the bat as England begin their three-day intra-squad warm-up match in Southampton.
BBC News
Iowa governor says her driver who struck Black Lives Matter protester 'acted appropriately'

 Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was riding in an SUV last week when the state trooper driving her hit a protester as they were leaving a parking lot.
USATODAY.com
New York Attorney General Stops Donations to Black Lives Matter Foundation [Video]

New York Attorney General Stops Donations to Black Lives Matter Foundation

The nonprofit, unaffiliated with the global movement, was ordered to stop accepting donations in the state due to failure to file financial disclosures.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published

Metropolitan Police chief denies force is 'institutionally racist' and pledges to listen to Black Lives Matter protesters

 'In the last few weeks people have had their consciousness raised ... and I am listening to that,' says Dame Cressida Dick
Independent

