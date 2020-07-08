|
England and West Indies players take a knee
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
England and West Indies players all take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before the first Test in Southampton.
West Indies cricket team Multi-national sports team
England v West Indies: Ben Stokes ready for 'massive occasion'Stand-in captain Ben Stokes says England are ready for the "massive occasion" of the first Test against West Indies, which starts on Wednesday.
BBC News
West Indies must win in four days because they won't last five - LaraWest Indies must try and win the Tests against England in four days, says legendary batsman Brian Lara.
BBC News
England v West Indies: Brian Lara says tourists must try to win in four daysWest Indies must try and win the Tests against England in four days, says legendary batsman Brian Lara.
BBC News
Southampton City and unitary authority area in England
England intra-squad match: James Bracey scores 85 for Team Buttler in warm-up gameJames Bracey stars with the bat as England begin their three-day intra-squad warm-up match in Southampton.
BBC News
Is This The Best Evidence Yet That The Loch Ness Monster Exists?
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
West Indies cricket team arrive in UK for test series
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:35Published
Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States
Iowa governor says her driver who struck Black Lives Matter protester 'acted appropriately'Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was riding in an SUV last week when the state trooper driving her hit a protester as they were leaving a parking lot.
USATODAY.com
New York Attorney General Stops Donations to Black Lives Matter Foundation
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:16Published
Metropolitan Police chief denies force is 'institutionally racist' and pledges to listen to Black Lives Matter protesters'In the last few weeks people have had their consciousness raised ... and I am listening to that,' says Dame Cressida Dick
Independent
