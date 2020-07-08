Richmond removing Confederate Soldiers and Sailors statue
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 () RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Work crews have begun taking down the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors statue, the sixth Confederate monument to be removed in Richmond amid national protests against police brutality and symbols many see as racist icons. Crews arrived at about 7 a.m Wednesday in the city’s Libby Hill neighborhood to take down the […]
