Richmond removing Confederate Soldiers and Sailors statue

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Work crews have begun taking down the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors statue, the sixth Confederate monument to be removed in Richmond amid national protests against police brutality and symbols many see as racist icons. Crews arrived at about 7 a.m Wednesday in the city’s Libby Hill neighborhood to take down the […]
News video: Richmond, Virginia Removing Statue Of Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart

Richmond, Virginia Removing Statue Of Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart 00:29

 Work crews began taking down an enormous monument to Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart, the third major statue to be cleared away in less than a week as the Confederacy's former capital rushes to remove symbols of oppression in response to protests against police brutality and racism. Katie Johnston...

