|
Trump Says US Considering Ban on TikTok to Punish China over Coronavirus Pandemic
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump said he is considering banning the wildly popular video-sharing app TikTok as a way to punish China over the coronavirus pandemic, remarks China described Wednesday as "a malicious smear". TikTok has been caught up in the escalating disputes between the United States and China, with the Chinese-owned firm accused of acting as a spying tool for Beijing -- an allegation it denies. "It's...
|
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Mary Trump's disturbingly credible assessment of her 'dangerous' Uncle Donald(CNN)No one will ever fully explain Donald Trump: the cruelty, the vanity, the insecurity converted to massive overconfidence. However, in "Too Much and Never..
WorldNews
A bizarre White House dinner with Donald Trump and more cringeworthy moments from Mary Trump's bookMary Trump's memoir is a carnival of horrors. Here are some of the most awful and awkward moments depicted in "Too Much and Never Enough."
USATODAY.com
Is coronavirus killing the World Health Organisation?On Tuesday, President Trump formally began the process of pulling the United States out of the World Health Organisation, having accused the organisation of not..
WorldNews
China threatens visa restrictions on US officials over TibetBEIJING (AP) — China said Wednesday it will impose visa restrictions on U.S. individuals following the Trump administration’s imposition of travel bans on..
WorldNews
COVID-19 pandemic Ongoing pandemic of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
How to Properly Tip Workers During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:31Published
Live Stock Market Updates During the Coronavirus PandemicThe latest on stock market and business news during the coronavirus outbreak.
NYTimes.com
Soccer finally returns in Italy as Juve face AC Milan in the Coppa Italia semi
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:01Published
Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China
China defends WHO, lashes out at US move to withdrawBEIJING (AP) — China on Wednesday defended the World Health Organization and lashed out at the U.S. decision to withdraw from the U.N. body. Foreign ministry..
WorldNews
Beijing security office opens in Hong Kong
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this