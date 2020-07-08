Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Says US Considering Ban on TikTok to Punish China over Coronavirus Pandemic

WorldNews Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Trump Says US Considering Ban on TikTok to Punish China over Coronavirus PandemicUS President Donald Trump said he is considering banning the wildly popular video-sharing app TikTok as a way to punish China over the coronavirus pandemic, remarks China described Wednesday as "a malicious smear". TikTok has been caught up in the escalating disputes between the United States and China, with the Chinese-owned firm accused of acting as a spying tool for Beijing -- an allegation it denies. "It's...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Trump Pushes States To Reopen Schools This Fall As Coronavirus Pandemic Rages

Trump Pushes States To Reopen Schools This Fall As Coronavirus Pandemic Rages 04:02

 As the coronavirus pandemic rages across the nation, hospitals from Florida to California are nearing capacity. The news comes as President Donald Trump said he would put pressure on governors and other state leaders to reopen classrooms this fall

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Mary Trump's disturbingly credible assessment of her 'dangerous' Uncle Donald

 (CNN)No one will ever fully explain Donald Trump: the cruelty, the vanity, the insecurity converted to massive overconfidence. However, in "Too Much and Never..
WorldNews

A bizarre White House dinner with Donald Trump and more cringeworthy moments from Mary Trump's book

 Mary Trump's memoir is a carnival of horrors. Here are some of the most awful and awkward moments depicted in "Too Much and Never Enough."
USATODAY.com

Is coronavirus killing the World Health Organisation?

 On Tuesday, President Trump formally began the process of pulling the United States out of the World Health Organisation, having accused the organisation of not..
WorldNews

China threatens visa restrictions on US officials over Tibet

 BEIJING (AP) — China said Wednesday it will impose visa restrictions on U.S. individuals following the Trump administration’s imposition of travel bans on..
WorldNews

COVID-19 pandemic COVID-19 pandemic Ongoing pandemic of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

How to Properly Tip Workers During the COVID-19 Pandemic [Video]

How to Properly Tip Workers During the COVID-19 Pandemic

When it comes to tipping essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, there are a few things to take into consideration.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:31Published

Live Stock Market Updates During the Coronavirus Pandemic

 The latest on stock market and business news during the coronavirus outbreak.
NYTimes.com
Soccer finally returns in Italy as Juve face AC Milan in the Coppa Italia semi [Video]

Soccer finally returns in Italy as Juve face AC Milan in the Coppa Italia semi

VIDEO SHOWS: EXTERIOR OF JUVENTUS STADIUM AHEAD OF FIRST PROFESSIONAL SOCCER GAME IN ITALY SINCE THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, SOUNDBITES FROM FANS RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: TURIN, ITALY (JUNE

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:01Published

Beijing Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China

China defends WHO, lashes out at US move to withdraw

 BEIJING (AP) — China on Wednesday defended the World Health Organization and lashed out at the U.S. decision to withdraw from the U.N. body. Foreign ministry..
WorldNews
Beijing security office opens in Hong Kong [Video]

Beijing security office opens in Hong Kong

Beijing's national security office was inaugurated in Hong Kong on Wednesday, just over a week after China's central government imposed a tough new law on the city.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The US Has More Than 3 Million Coronavirus Cases [Video]

The US Has More Than 3 Million Coronavirus Cases

The coronavirus pandemic is surging and continues to ravage the country. Over the past few days, the number of infected people has soared to record numbers. Hospitals all over the U.S. are being pushed..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
Trump Admin Gives Formal Notice of US Withdrawal From WHO [Video]

Trump Admin Gives Formal Notice of US Withdrawal From WHO

Trump Admin Gives Formal Notice of US Withdrawal From WHO The administration sent a letter to the United Nations on Tuesday giving its notice of withdrawal. The letter cites grievances with the World..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:59Published
International Students at Risk of Deportation as College Consider Online Classes Amid Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

International Students at Risk of Deportation as College Consider Online Classes Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

At the direction of the Trump administration, ICE will remove international students if colleges and universities proceed with a semester of online classes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:33Published

Related news from verified sources

John Ivison: A more dangerous world looms. Will Canada, freighted with pandemic debt, be ready?

 China has exploited the fragility created by COVID to accelerate its political annexation in the South China Sea and Hong Kong. Opposition to its belligerence...
National Post

Trump's advisers reportedly considered proposals to undermine Hong Kong's peg to the US dollar, threatening a system that has been in place since 1983

Trump's advisers reportedly considered proposals to undermine Hong Kong's peg to the US dollar, threatening a system that has been in place since 1983 ·  The US administration reportedly discussed limiting Hong Kong's peg to the dollar that has been in place since 1983, in response to China's draconian...
Business Insider

China threatens visa restrictions on US officials over Tibet

 BEIJING (AP) — China said Wednesday it will impose visa restrictions on U.S. individuals following the Trump administration’s imposition of travel bans on...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •WorldNewsAl Jazeera

Tweets about this

AfsarQresidency

Afsar Ali Shah With Beijing’s Military Nearby, U.S. Sends 2 Aircraft Carriers to South China Sea The deployment of an American air… https://t.co/fqaLjUYfGH 3 hours ago

NYTAnon

NYT Anonymous With Beijing’s Military Nearby, U.S. Sends 2 Aircraft Carriers to South China Sea https://t.co/ju0CsGv0aT https://t.co/fmKO2htSxx 10 hours ago

RepFondation

République Fondation 🇫🇷 With Beijing’s Military Nearby, U.S. Sends 2 Aircraft Carriers to South China Sea https://t.co/t8iONmQQZC 17 hours ago

ReganRprt

JR With Beijing’s Military Nearby, U.S. Sends 2 Aircraft Carriers to South China Sea 👉 Deploying two at once is recogn… https://t.co/Xn5TsndcGr 2 days ago

seangraf

Sean Graf With Beijing’s Military Nearby, U.S. Sends 2 Aircraft Carriers to South China Sea https://t.co/2xbGwRnZK2 2 days ago

mikenov

Michael Novakhov With Beijing’s Military Nearby, U.S. Sends 2 Aircraft Carriers to South China Sea https://t.co/CKmefbjag4 2 days ago

USCPF

USCPF The New York Times: With Beijing’s Military Nearby, U.S. Sends 2 Aircraft Carriers to South China Sea. https://t.co/qVHQPOxmfu 2 days ago

SacierP

P Alex Sacier With Beijing’s Military Nearby, U.S. Sends 2 Aircraft Carriers to South China Sea https://t.co/rxT8u76Ycv 2 days ago