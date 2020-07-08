|
Liam Fox to be UK's nomination for WTO Director-General
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
The UK will nominate Liam Fox to be director-general of the World Trade Organisation. I understand that the decision to nominate the former trade secretary, who has been lobbying heavily for the job, was made last night. There...
