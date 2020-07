UWindsor Integrative Biology Want to know more about great white sharks in Canadian waters? Read more about @NEHmarine's work in integrative bio… https://t.co/Sf3TgFGHwb 22 minutes ago Cameron RT @CBCNS: Why more great white sharks are showing up in Atlantic Canada https://t.co/ZAjHAX0OfE https://t.co/tQdpyj7QRe 53 minutes ago Ben Bartlett RT @CBCNB: Why more great white sharks are showing up in Atlantic Canada: https://t.co/FktMcSwCOQ https://t.co/ltGkPHsuL1 1 hour ago π•Ώπ–π–”π–’π–†π–˜Β·ηŽ‹ 🍁 Why more great white sharks are showing up in Atlantic Canada | CBC News https://t.co/cVqXKfGdTh #science #ClimateChange 1 hour ago PeterCruise Why more great white sharks are showing up in Atlantic Canada - https://t.co/CiyMaYodNC https://t.co/zky6t5oIwk via @GoogleNews 2 hours ago Jill Coubrough Why more great white sharks are showing up in Atlantic Canada | CBC News https://t.co/WrvS73iLTm 2 hours ago Loulou😷 RT @CBCNL: Why more great white sharks are showing up in Atlantic Canada https://t.co/NWhpVHt8rL https://t.co/icd7xiDGSp 3 hours ago CBC Newfoundland and Labrador Why more great white sharks are showing up in Atlantic Canada https://t.co/NWhpVHt8rL https://t.co/icd7xiDGSp 3 hours ago