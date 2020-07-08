Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

RIP! Kannada TV actor Susheel Gowda dies by suicide at 30

DNA Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Susheel Gowda was also a fitness trainer
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Kannada TV actor Susheel Gowda commits suicide at the age of 30

 Also a fitness trainer, he had acted in a television serial and in an upcoming movie 'Salaga' which has Duniya Vijay in the leading role.
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this