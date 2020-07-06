Global  

Muslim Woman Files Discrimination Charges After Starbucks Barista Wrote ‘ISIS’ On Her Cup

Video credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: CAIR-MN Calls For Worker To Be Fired For Writing ‘ISIS’ On Muslim Woman’s Starbucks Cup

CAIR-MN Calls For Worker To Be Fired For Writing ‘ISIS’ On Muslim Woman’s Starbucks Cup 01:53

 The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is speaking out after a Target employee allegedly wrote "ISIS" on a Muslim customer’s Starbucks cup, Kate Raddatz reports (1:53).WCCO 4 News at 6 – July 6, 2020

