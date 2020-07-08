2020 Ryder Cup postponed until 2021 because of impact of coronavirus

Ryder Cup captains Steve Stricker and Padraig Harrington look forward to welcoming golf fans to Wistling Straits, Wisconsin in 2021 following news that the biennial match has been postponed for 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The biennial match between the United States and Europe was scheduled to take place at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin from September 25, but organisers have decided they did not want to stage the event without fans in the current coronavirus climate.
