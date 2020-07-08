Global  

2020 Ryder Cup postponed until 2021 because of impact of coronavirus

BBC News Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
The 2020 Ryder Cup, scheduled to take place in September, is postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Video credit: TODAY'S TMJ4
News video: Ryder Cup Postponement has local impact

Ryder Cup Postponement has local impact 01:37

 As the Ryder Cup moves to 2021, Whistling Straits and the local area will need to adjust.

Other News Mentions

Ryder Cup Ryder Cup men's golf competition between US and European teams

Ryder Cup captains react to postponement [Video]

Ryder Cup captains react to postponement

Ryder Cup captains Steve Stricker and Padraig Harrington look forward to welcoming golf fans to Wistling Straits, Wisconsin in 2021 following news that the biennial match has been postponed for 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published
2020 Ryder Cup postponed for 12 months [Video]

2020 Ryder Cup postponed for 12 months

The biennial match between the United States and Europe was scheduled to take place at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin from September 25, but organisers have decided they did not want to stage the event without fans in the current coronavirus climate.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published

Beem: Ryder Cup postponement great decision [Video]

Beem: Ryder Cup postponement great decision

Former PGA Champion Rich Beem says the Ryder Cup's postponement by a year until September 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic is a 'great decision'.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:39Published
'Ryder Cup postponement was to be expected' [Video]

'Ryder Cup postponement was to be expected'

Former Europe Ryder Cup winning captain Paul McGinley says it is no surprise the tournament has been postponed by a year until September 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:45Published
McGinley: Ryder Cup points freeze sensible [Video]

McGinley: Ryder Cup points freeze sensible

Former Europe Ryder Cup winning captain Paul McGinley says it is a 'sensible decision' to freeze Ryder Cup qualifying points for the European team for the rest of this year after the..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:20Published

