Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

As Redskins review name, Dan Snyder's once-touted Native American foundation has gone dark

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
The Washington Redskins Original American Foundation, formed in 2014 by Daniel Snyder, has had a steep decline in donations in recent years.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Washington Redskins Washington Redskins American football team based in the Washington, D.C. area

Washington Redskins to retire controversial team name following review

 The review follows a fresh wave of calls to scrap the NFL team name long-criticised as racist.
BBC News

AP Top Stories July 13 A

 Here's the latest for Monday July 13th: 15,000 coronavirus cases in Florida in one day; Explosion and fire on Navy ship; Search for Naya Rivera continues; NFL..
USATODAY.com

Washington NFL team nickname update, Tucker Carlson, new Bronco: 5 things to know Monday

 Washington NFL plans to announce the retirement of "Redskins" nickname, Tucker Carlson expected to discuss ex-writer's racist, sexist posts and more news to..
USATODAY.com

Washington NFL team to announce retirement of 'Redskins' nickname, reveal new name Monday

 Washington owner Daniel Snyder plans to announce the retirement of the "Redskins" nickname and reveal a new team name Monday.
USATODAY.com

To save his presidency, Donald Trump may tear America apart

 (CNN)To save his presidency, Donald Trump may tear America apart. Trump is not even pretending to hide the divisive racial rhetoric on which he's anchoring his..
WorldNews

Daniel Snyder Daniel Snyder American football owner


Native Americans in the United States Native Americans in the United States Indigenous peoples of the United States (except Hawaii)

More groups call for complete ban on Native American mascots as momentum shifts

 "This is the closest I think Native peoples have come in nearly 30 years," Crystal Echo Hawk says of Washington's name change.
USATODAY.com

Justices rule swath of Oklahoma, including most of Tulsa, remains tribal reservation

 WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a large chunk of eastern Oklahoma remains an American Indian reservation, a decision that state and federal..
WorldNews

US Supreme Court rules half of Oklahoma is Native American land

 The justices decide an eastern swathe of the state should be recognised as part of a reservation.
BBC News

Supreme Court Rules Nearly Half of Oklahoma is Indian Reservation

 The 5-4 decision could reshape criminal justice in eastern Oklahoma by preventing state authorities from prosecuting Native Americans
NYTimes.com

Supreme Court gives Native Americans jurisdiction over eastern half of Oklahoma

 Legal authority over virtually half of Oklahoma – home to 1.8 million residents and including Tulsa, its second-largest city – was at issue.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Washington Redskins could be changing name [Video]

Washington Redskins could be changing name

The Washington Redskins could be getting a new name. The team says it will review the name as it has been criticized by native American groups and others.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:18Published
Redskins sponsor FedEx asks for team name change [Video]

Redskins sponsor FedEx asks for team name change

Key sponsor FedEx has asked the Washington Redskins to change their name, adding to renewed calls for the NFL franchise to be rebranded.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:01Published
Forest Hills to discuss changing Anderson High's 'Redskin' mascot [Video]

Forest Hills to discuss changing Anderson High's 'Redskin' mascot

The name — a racial pejorative widely criticized by Native American groups — and the logo — a Native American man with a feather in his hair — have thusfar withstood multiple calls for removal,..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 03:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Atlanta Braves not changing name, still discussing ‘Tomahawk Chop’

 The Atlanta Braves will not be changing their name. The Braves informed season ticket holders of the decision in a letter sent on Sunday and also said that the...
bizjournals

The Hypocrisies Of Recognition: Supreme Court, Native Americans And McGirt Case – OpEd

The Hypocrisies Of Recognition: Supreme Court, Native Americans And McGirt Case – OpEd The Supreme Court of the United States has barely had time to gather its collective breath this last few days.  Among its decisions, including those dealing...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •NewsySeattle TimesBBC SportUSATODAY.com

Native American Tribes Cite Infrastructure Concerns Amid COVID-19

Native American Tribes Cite Infrastructure Concerns Amid COVID-19 Watch VideoIn the Navajo Nation and Native American communities across the U.S., COVID-19 is hitting hard. "The Navajo Nation is going through some tough...
Newsy Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOX Sports

Tweets about this