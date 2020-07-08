Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Oprah, Lionsgate to help adapt The 1619 Project for film, TV

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Oprah Winfrey and Lionsgate are partnering with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones to adapt the The New York Times’ recent project examining the legacy of slavery for film and television. Lionsgate said Wednesday that it will work alongside “The 1619 Project” architect Hannah-Jones to develop a multi-media history of slavery and its effects in America […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this